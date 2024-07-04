Leicester City are poised to announce the signing of Chelsea midfielder Michael Golding on Thursday, marking a significant signing for the Foxes.

According to the latest reports from Football Insider, the two clubs have reached an agreement on the terms of the deal.

Golding, 18, who is in the final year of his contract with Chelsea, will join Leicester on a four-year contract.

This move represents a significant step in his career as he transitions from Chelsea, where he started his journey after beginning at AFC Wimbledon’s academy.

The promising English midfielder has demonstrated considerable potential at various youth levels.

During his time at Chelsea, Golding progressed through the ranks, making his first-team debut in an FA Cup match against Preston North End in January this year.

Last season, he made 26 appearances across all competitions for Chelsea’s U21 team, including one appearance for the senior side, contributing three goals and four assists overall.

Golding has also made his mark on the international stage, representing England at various youth levels and even captaining the side on multiple occasions. His leadership qualities have been widely recognised, making him a valuable addition to Leicester City.

His playing style is characterised by his dynamic nature, creativity, and goal-scoring ability. He operates effectively as a number eight or number ten and is known for his defensive work rate when out of possession.