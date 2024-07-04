Liverpool make last-ditch attempt to hijack Manchester United’s move for Dutch international

In a dramatic turn of events, Premier League giants Liverpool and French heavyweights PSG have made last-minute attempts to hijack Manchester United’s pursuit of Dutch defender Matthijs de Ligt, according to BILD journalist Christian Falk.

Over recent weeks, Matthijs de Ligt has been strongly linked with a move to Manchester United, who have marked him as a top priority signing this summer.

The club is eager to bolster their defensive line following the departure of Raphael Varane as a free agent and the uncertain futures of Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof.

Recent reports suggest that de Ligt has his heart set on a move to Old Trafford and has already agreed to personal terms with Manchester United.

The 24-year-old Dutch international is seen as a pivotal addition to the squad as the Red Devils aim to strengthen their defence with at least two new centre-backs this summer.

Liverpool and PSG’s late attempt to hijack a move

However, Falk’s latest update on the FC Bayern Insider podcast may add an element of concern for United.

He revealed that both Liverpool and PSG have attempted to hijack the move in the past 24 hours by reaching out to de Ligt’s agent. Despite their efforts, the player’s agent reportedly informed them that the player remains steadfast in his desire to join Manchester United.

While de Ligt’s determination to join Manchester United is clear, the club must act swiftly to finalise the deal and prevent any late interventions from their rivals.

The urgency to secure the 20-time champions’ target has intensified, as any delay could provide Liverpool or PSG with an opportunity to sway the player’s decision.

De Ligt’s potential arrival at Old Trafford would be a significant boost for Manchester United. The Dutch defender is renowned for his defensive skills, leadership, and experience at both club and international levels.

His addition would address the defensive vulnerabilities that have plagued United in recent seasons.