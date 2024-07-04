Along with his wife Larissa Pereira, former Liverpool player Roberto Firmino is now a pastor of an evangelical church they founded in Maceio, Brazil.

Firmino left Liverpool in the summer of last year, capping an incredible eight years with the team.

The 31-year-old made 362 appearances for the Reds, scoring 111 goals and 75 assists.

The Brazilian football player and his spouse are now pastors, according to Brazilian news source Globo.

The pair said in a statement on Instagram:

“Since our first encounter with Christ, a desire burned in our hearts. We want people to feel this love that reached us. Now we have another desire and responsibility: to become pastors on behalf of God.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by R O B E R T O F I R M I N O (@roberto_firmino)

The Brazilian attacker was part of the Liverpool attack that was considered one of the most lethal attacks in world football.

He formed a solid partnership with Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah and guided the Reds to success in the Premier League and the Champions League.

Klopp built his Liverpool attack around Firmino

Under the guidance of former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, the Brazilian forward became a key member for the Reds and his performances and contribution to the team made him a fan favourite at Anfield.

Firmino has failed to regain his old form after coming to the Middle East; in 34 games, he has managed nine goals and seven assists.

The 32-year-old forward is still adored by Liverpool fans, who have missed him a lot since his emotional departure from the club.

The player was highly regarded by Klopp who always went to him to inspire the team whenever they looked in trouble.