Man City are reportedly set to begin transfer negotiations with Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr for one senior first-team player.

Goalkeeper Ederson, 30, has just two years left on his contract, and with no signs of a renewal offer being made, this summer could see the Brazilian depart in search of a new challenge.

And according to Italian journalist Gianluigi Longari, the 30-year-old is top of Al Nassr’s wishlist.

Rumoured to have already agreed to personal terms with the South American, Al Nassr are now preparing to negotiate the goalkeeper’s potential transfer.

Man City transfer news: Cityzens to lose Ederson?

Losing Ederson before the start of the new season would be far from ideal for Pep Guardiola but with the club’s transfer strategy proving to be one of the best in the world in recent years, the Spaniard will feel confident his employers can replace just about any player.

The Saudi Pro League seem determined to continue their ambitious attempts to disrupt European football, and with Man City’s number one seemingly the league’s next big target, fans will surely start to question just what it is going to take to stop this Middle Eastern juggernaut.

During his seven years at the Etihad, Ederson, who has lifted 15 major trophies, including six Premier League titles, has kept 155 clean sheets in 332 games in all competitions.