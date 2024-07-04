Man United target Champions League winner as Luke Shaw replacement

Manchester United have been linked with a move for a La Liga player as Erik ten Hag has reportedly decided to replace a first team player this summer.

According to reports in Spain, as published by the Daily Express, the Red Devils have agreed to pay Real Madrid’s asking price for Miguel Gutierrez during the summer transfer season.

With Sir Jim Ratcliffe taking charge of the team, the Red Devils should expect a summer of change at Old Trafford.

Due to injuries affecting both of their full-backs, Man United were forced to play most of the previous season without a specialist left-back, and INEOS are eager to address the issue this summer.

The left-back joined Girona two years ago after leaving Real Madrid but the La Liga winners have a buy-back clause, which they are ready to activate this summer.

After signing him, the Spanish giants are ready to sell him to Man United for a fee of £34million.

The Spanish left-back was part of the squad that won the Champions League in 2022.

Both Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia suffered fitness issues last season for the Red Devils.

The former is still injured as England manager Gareth Southgate has been unable to use him in the Euros this summer.

The Red Devils have lost patience with Shaw who has suffered injury issues throughout his career at Old Trafford.

Left-back position has been a concern for Man United

Defensive midfielder Sofyan Amrabat and centre-back Victor Lindelof were forced to play in that position due to the severe injury crisis, and the outcomes were less than ideal.

Borussia Dortmund, Chelsea, Liverpool, and Arsenal are all interested in the Spanish international, but Man Utd are leading the race for his signature.

The manager wants a new left-back at the club as he is not happy with his current options.

Along with signing a left-back, the Red Devils are making progress in signing a new striker and a defender this summer.