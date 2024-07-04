Joao Palhinha is still pressing for a move to Bayern Munich and because of that Fulham have intensified their interest in the pursuit of Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay.

A number of Premier League teams, including Fulham, are interested in signing Man United’s McTominay during the summer transfer window.

Should Palhinha leave the club to join the German giants, the Cottagers may find themselves in need of signing a defensive midfield player as soon as possible this summer.

According to Manchester World, McTominay is now the favourite to sign for Fulham, as manager Marco Silva is eager to get him to Craven Cottage.

McTominay would reunite with former Man Untied teammate Andreas Pereira at the London club, but other suitors, including Newcastle, West Ham Southampton are also considering the 27-year-old.

McTominay had a decent season in spite of United’s difficulties in 2023–24, scoring a career-high ten goals in all competitions.

Under Erik ten Hag, the 27-year-old has been crucial to the team. Last season, his goals enabled United to win significant points.

However, he was not a regular starter at the club and with a new midfielder expected to arrive at Old Trafford this summer, McTominay will remain on the bench if he stays at the club next season.

McTominay should consider Man United exit

A move away from Old Trafford is good for all the parties as Man United would be getting the funds they need for new signings and the player will become a first team starter away from Old Trafford.

McTominay’s contract at the club expires next summer and it would be the right time to cash in on the player and get maximum transfer fee out of Fulham.

His dependability makes him a great player to bring off the bench when situation calls for it.

He may not be the most flamboyant player but he makes contributions on both ends of the pitch with his hard work and constant involvement.