Manchester United working on permanent transfer for midfielder

Manchester United are reportedly working to resolve the future of one senior midfielder.

According to a recent report from the Manchester Evening News, the Red Devils would like to offload Donny van de Beek following a failed transfer four years ago.

Despite arriving at Old Trafford from Ajax tipped as one of Europe’s most creative and exciting playmakers, van de Beek, 27, has massively failed to live up to expectations.

The Dutchman has managed to feature in just 62 games across all competitions. He spent last season out on loan with Eintracht Frankfurt but was awarded just a handful of starts — another disappointing spell in the 27-year-old’s stagnating career.

Consequently, now actively looking for a solution, United are welcoming offers for the former Ajax midfielder whose contract expires next summer.

Although van de Beek’s next destination remains unknown, he is almost guaranteed to leave Old Trafford this summer after it has been made abundantly clear he has no future until Erik Ten Hag.