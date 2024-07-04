Midfielder rejects offer from Tottenham; agrees to join Premier League champions instead

Manchester City are on the verge of signing former Tottenham academy standout Han Willhoft-King.

The 18-year-old midfielder, who recently left Spurs after the expiration of his contract, is set to join the Premier League champions.

Manchester City has consistently kept an eye on Tottenham’s promising young players. Alongside Willhoft-King, the club has also shown interest in Mikey Moore. While earlier reports indicated an offer for Moore, it appears City are closer to finalising a deal for Willhoft-King, with an agreement reportedly in place.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Premier League champions have acted swiftly to agree a two-year contract with Willhoft-King, paving the way for his integration into their Under-19 squad.

This move signifies a pivotal moment in the 18-year-old’s career as he looks to advance in Man City’s youth setup.

?? EXCL: Manchester City agree deal to sign 2006 born talented midfielder Han Willhoft-King for the U19. Willhoft-King left Tottenham few weeks ago and he’s joining #MCFC on two year contract. Medical tests set to take place shortly. pic.twitter.com/n4ArCBCYyv — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 2, 2024

Willhoft-King’s departure from Tottenham was confirmed last month after he decided not to renew his contract with the club.

Despite being offered a new contract, the player decided to turn it down in order to explore new opportunities.

Having joined Tottenham at the age of six, Willhoft-King climbed through the ranks and made a notable impact in the U18 Premier League and FA Youth Cup last season.

He made 16 appearances and scored two goals, earning recognition as a standout talent.

Joining Manchester City represents a pivotal moment in Willhoft-King’s career. The move to City’s youth setup will provide him with an opportunity to develop further under the guidance of one of the world’s leading football academies.

City’s focus on nurturing young talent aligns well with Willhoft-King’s ambitions, offering him a platform to advance and potentially break into senior football in the future.