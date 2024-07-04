Newcastle board could sell striker against Eddie Howe’s wishes

Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson is reportedly attracting interest from Saudi Arabian clubs this summer, sparking internal disagreements within the club regarding his future.

Manager Eddie Howe is keen on retaining Wilson, who has been a key player for the Magpies.

However, the club’s board considers him a candidate for a potential sale, specially with his contract set to expire next summer.

The Newcastle hierarchy is wary of losing the player on a free transfer and is contemplating cashing in on him this summer despite the manager’s preference to keep him.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has indicated that a move to Saudi could tempt Wilson. Speaking on NUFC Matters, Jacobs said:

“It will depend on if the player wants to go, I spoke to someone close to the camp of Wilson and I was led to believe that he would strongly consider it (a move to Saudi) at this point in his career.”

Newcastle United need to raise a significant amount through player sales to balance their books.

Although recent reports suggested that the club were willing to face penalties next season to retain key players, the financial regulations still pose a challenge.

While both Miguel Almiron and Alexander Isak have also been linked with moves away from the club, Newcastle has so far managed to hold onto their main stars. However, with the financial rules looming, Wilson might be the player sacrificed.

Callum Wilson has been a crucial part of Newcastle’s squad, providing experience and goalscoring ability.

His potential departure would be a significant change for the team, but it might be necessary to meet the club’s financial obligations.