Barcelona propose swap deal for key Newcastle star

Barcelona are preparing an offer of cash plus Ferran Torres for Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, according to reports.

Guimaraes joined the Magpies from Lyon in January 2022, making an immediate impact with five goals and an assist in his first half-season at St. James’ Park.

The Brazilian has firmly established himself as a fan favourite on Tyneside after notching up 107 appearances, 17 goals and 16 assists across all competitions, helping Newcastle to reach the 2023 EFL Cup final and qualifying for last season’s Champions League along the way.

However, Eddie Howe’s side failed to qualify for Europe at all in 2023/24 and with the club facing a serious battle to remain compliant with Premier League Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR), there is a resignation that one or two key players may have to be sold this summer.

Barcelona in talks to sign Guimaraes?

Newcastle have already raised handsome sums with the sales of Yankuba Minteh and Elliot Anderson to Brighton and Nottingham Forest, respectively.

However, Guimaraes is the next player most linked with an exit from Newcastle this summer, with Manchester City strongly rumoured alongside Arsenal, PSG and, finally, Barcelona.

According to reports in Spain (via Football365), Newcastle have been in talks with Barcelona regarding a possible deal for Guimaraes.

The report states that Newcastle have been looking at Ferran Torres and Raphinha as possible targets of their own. Barcelona are understood to be more open to losing Torres, while Newcastle would prefer Raphinha.

Any swap deal for Guimaraes would also require a serious sum of cash from Barcelona given the midfielder had a release clause of £100m in his contract earlier this summer.

For his own part, Guimaraes has insisted he would be happy to stay at Newcastle beyond this summer.

“I have a contract with Newcastle, I’m very happy, as I said, I know how much they like me, I know everything I’ve been doing for the club. In short, I have a contract, I’m happy,” he said.

“I don’t know what can happen, we know everything about Financial Fair Play, but what I can say is that I feel happy. It’s obviously very nice to be associated with big clubs; it indicates that I’m performing well, but I’m not concerned about it, as I said, I’m happy at the club.”