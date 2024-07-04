Newcastle United agree long-term deal to sign defender

Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Newcastle are very close to signing a brilliant young player during the summer transfer window.

Miodrag Pivaš, a 19-year-old prospect from Serbia, is poised to finalise his move to the North East in the coming days, and the Magpies are ready to announce his signing.

According to a report from the Serbian publication MozzartSport, the Toon Army will pay an estimated sum of £800,000 to sign the talented young player.

Pivaš is well-liked in Serbia and at a young age, he is being predicted to become one of the best players to come out of his country.

Last month, the teenager was seen in Tyneside, when he was spotted outside St. James’ Park with the club’s player liaison officer.

Newcastle United are close to completing the signing of Miodrag Pivaš.
More Stories / Latest News
Collymore: Don’t blame Gareth Southgate for England’s woes
Exclusive: Man United could be smart and wait to secure midfielder transfer on the cheap, says expert
Exclusive: Jude Bellingham has every right to be cocky says Collymore

The young defender, who can also play as a midfielder, has been compared to the likes of Nemanja Vidic and Branislav Ivanovic, legendary players from his country.

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe is not only looking to sign experienced and proven players but also looking to steal young talent from other clubs.

Newcastle United need additions in all areas

The Magpies are increasing the depth of their squad this summer since losing several players to an injury crisis last season, which eventually affected their season.

The young player from Serbia will be hoping to make an impact at the club soon and a way to the first team squad will not be difficult if he can impress the club management.

More Stories Miodrag Pivas

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.