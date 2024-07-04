Newcastle United have appointed Paul Mitchell as their new sporting director following Dan Ashworth’s move to Manchester United.

The Magpies moved quickly to replace Ashworth, who, after extensive negotiations, finally joined Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s senior management team.

Consequently, Newcastle United have been forced to sound out a new sporting director in time for the remainder of the summer transfer window.

Newcastle United appoint Paul Mitchell as sporting director

And Mitchell is their man — linked with both Manchester United and Liverpool in the past, the Magpies have successfully agreed terms with one of Europe’s most well-respected sporting directors.

Speaking to the club’s official website about his next role, Mitchell, 43, said: “It’s with immense pride that I accept the responsibility of being Newcastle United’s new sporting director.

“I’ve seen the recent growth and ambition of the club. This, plus the amazing fan base, made the decision to join an easy one.

“I can’t wait to get started and help continue the organisation’s growth and long-term competitiveness in all areas of elite football performance.”

Prior to becoming a sporting director, Mitchell was forced into early playing retirement due to injuries. However, now responsible for club’s transfer strategies, the 43-year-old boasts an impressive CV having previously worked with the likes of RB Leipzig, Tottenham Hotspur and AS Monaco.

“We are delighted to welcome Paul to Newcastle United,” club CEO Darren Eales added.

“He brings a successful track record and wealth of experience to the club.

“His extensive and diverse experience in football leadership, cultural change and recruitment mean he is the ideal person to lead our sporting directorate.

“We look forward to working with Paul and supporting him in our pursuit of long-term, sustainable success.”