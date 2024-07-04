Ollie Watkins impressed with player West Ham want to sign

West Ham United have been actively looking to make new signings in the summer transfer window.

Manager Julen Lopetegui has been tasked with the responsibility to sign fresh faces and start a new era at the London Stadium.

Despite success under David Moyes in the Europa Conference League, the Hammers have played a defensive brand of football that has not excited the fans.

The new manager is expected to change that with signings suited to his football philosophy.

One of the players they are targeting this summer is Wolves captain Max Kilman.

The defender has been praised by Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins, who is currently away on international duty with the Three Lions at the European Championship.

On England’s Youtube channel, players were asked to name a player who has surprised everyone with his performances.

Villa striker Watkins took the name of Kilman and appreciated his talent.

Watkins said:

“Max Kilman.

“Very good defender, plays for Wolves, I think he’s a top player.”

West Ham should go ahead with Kilman move

With the Hammers targeting a new defender this summer, Kilman would be their ideal signing.

The fact that the Hammers manager has managed the player before during their time at Wolves together makes it more sensible for the east Londoners to target a move for the Wolves captain.