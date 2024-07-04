Premier League club almost certain to face huge points deduction early next season

Leicester City had a remarkable campaign last season, as they earned promotion back to the Premier League as winners of the EFL Championship.

However, the Foxes may face a challenging start to the next season. According to The Sun, the Foxes are certain to face a heavy points deduction due to a breach of the Premier League’s Profitability and Sustainability Rules.

Leicester City’s financial breach and potential points deduction

Leicester had argued that their relegation to the Championship last season should exempt them from the penalty for the 2022-23 PSR breach. However, the commission sided with the Premier League, putting Leicester in a precarious position as they return to the top flight.

The club has currently appealed the decision, but unless their appeal is successful, Leicester could lose 10 points or more within weeks of the new season’s start. Such a deduction would be a significant setback to their top-flight ambitions.

Financial records reveal that Leicester have substantially exceeded the £105 million allowable losses over three years, which has led to this situation.

This mirrors the scenario with Everton last season, who initially faced a 10-point deduction for breaching financial regulations, which was eventually reduced to six points after an appeal.

The PSR has made every club very cautious in their transfer dealings this summer. Clubs have had to ensure they sell and raise significant amounts to balance the books.

Growing sentiment of injustice among smaller clubs

However, there is a growing sentiment of injustice among smaller clubs as Manchester City, despite facing 115 charges of financial breaches, continues to go unpunished.

Many feel that smaller clubs have become easy targets for the Premier League while giants like Manchester City remain untouched.

As Leicester prepare for the new season, the looming points deduction and the ongoing appeal process will undoubtedly impact their planning and strategy.

The club will be hoping for a favourable outcome to avoid starting their Premier League campaign with a significant disadvantage.