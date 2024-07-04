Exclusive: PSG could sign two Bayern Munich players in swap deal, says French football expert

Paris Saint-Germain could sign one or two players from Bayern Munich this summer as part of a deal for Dutch midfielder Xavi Simons to move to the Allianz Arena, according to French football expert Jonathan Johnson.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Johnson explained that PSG are not too keen to lose Simons to Bayern, but it seems like it’s a possibility once the player gets back to focusing on his future after Euro 2024.

Simons has shone on loan at RB Leipzig and it’s clear he’s a player with a big future in the game, even if it looks tricky for him to find room in Luis Enrique’s star-studded PSG side.

Johnson expects, however, that Simons could leave PSG if Bayern are ready to include players in the deal, with the journalist naming French winger Kingsley Coman as one realistic option that could appeal to the Ligue 1 giants, while German midfielder Joshua Kimmich could be another to watch out for, and perhaps even young French striker Mathys Tel.

PSG to let Simons join Bayern if two players are included?

“The situation with Kingsley Coman looks pretty intriguing now that Michael Olise is close to joining Bayern Munich, who we also know are looking to move a few players on this summer. PSG are a club who could end up doing business with Bayern because of Xavi Simons – it’s difficult because PSG really don’t want to let him go, but it could be that Bayern will come to the table with players on offer,” Johnson said.

“If that happens, one name likely to be discussed could be Coman. He’s home-grown, which is important to PSG, so I think there’d be some consideration from them towards Coman, even if the downsides are that he’s quite injury prone and would be on a high salary.

“It’s impossible to see Coman going anywhere else in France at the moment, given the concerning issue of there still being no TV deal in place – a major problem for French football as a whole. I do think Bayern’s purge won’t stop at Coman, there are a number of other players they’d like to move on and I think Joshua Kimmich is another PSG will be keeping an eye on, while there’s potentially also interest in Mathys Tel, who we know is not happy to be staying behind Harry Kane in the pecking order in Munich.

If PSG end up doing a deal for Xavi Simons in the end, it is likely to focus on one or maybe even two Bayern players moving in the other direction, so Coman could be one to be included in the deal, but there’s still a long way to go until. Simons’ Euros with the Netherlands is over. So there’s no movement on that front right now even if Bayern have very much positioned themselves to pick him up.”