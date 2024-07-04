Paris Saint-Germain have been linked as surprise new transfer suitors for Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville, but that may be largely down to their ongoing talks over Lutsharel Geertruida, with whom he shares an agent.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano as he spoke exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, with the Italian journalist saying that PSG have only asked about Summerville during these conversations, rather than opening any more concrete talks over securing the Dutchman’s signature.

Summerville has impressed during his time at Elland Road, establishing himself as an exciting young talent with his eye-catching performances in the Championship last season, even if one imagines PSG might be quite a big step up for him at this stage of his career.

Summerville will surely be on the move before too long as he looks like a talent who will be too difficult for Leeds to hold on to after they missed out on promotion back to the Premier League last season, with Romano mentioning interest from Brighton and others.

Summerville transfer links with PSG explained by Romano

“There has been an interesting story coming out about PSG being interested in Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville. I’ve spoken before about the expectation being for Summerville to leave Leeds after they couldn’t win promotion back to the Premier League, and I’ve also reported on Summerville to Brighton being discussed, so what about these new links with PSG?” Romano wrote.

“My understanding is that the situation is: Summerville shares the same agents as Feyenoord defender Lutsharel Geertruida. PSG are in talks with Geertruida on personal terms, so Summerville was mentioned during talks but there’s still no negotiation ongoing between the clubs or the player’s agents. It’s an open race with Brighton and more clubs interested.”

Summerville seems one to watch, but those PSG links are perhaps being overblown if Romano’s comments are anything to go by.