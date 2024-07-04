French football expert Jonathan Johnson has given some insight into the future of Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo amid interest from Manchester United and West Ham United this summer.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Johnson explained that Todibo is unlikely to accept the offer that has come in from West Ham, which is thought to be the most serious and concrete proposal he’s had in this transfer window so far.

Todibo no longer looks likely to be allowed to join Man Utd due to INEOS also owning Nice and the two clubs both being in the same European competition next season, so the Frenchman might instead wait it out at Nice for another season.

Despite West Ham’s interest, Johnson admits he doesn’t expect Todibo would view that move as being of the calibre he had in mind for his next club.

If that means waiting another year at Nice before trying for a bigger move again next summer, it seems Todibo would likely go for that option and be patient over his future.

Todibo transfer thinking explained by French football expert

“Jean-Clair Todibo’s potential move to Manchester United now looks problematic due to both INEOS-owned Nice and Man United being in the same European competition next season, catching the attention of the footballing authorities,” Johnson said.

“The situation with Todibo remains open, with the main offer coming in so far this summer being from West Ham, I believe, and though a move to the Premier League would appeal to Todibo, it’s not, I’m told, the destination he had in mind, as it’s not the same calibre of other clubs who’ve been chasing his signature in the last few months.

“My understanding is that there’s now more of a willingness from Todibo to see how things go at Nice this coming season. There is the feeling that there could be an interesting project worth staying on for at Nice, though there might also be a willingness to wait and see if the United and Nice links via INEOS are cleared up in the next 6-12 months.

“Todibo won’t miss out on European football if he stays this season at Nice, and he might look at the France squad at Euro 2024, and think that, although William Saliba has now made a starting place his own, there might be an opportunity to partner him in Didier Deschamps’ side at the expense of Dayot Upamecano.”

He added: “I think it’s safe to say West Ham don’t live up to Todibo’s expectations given the calibre of clubs to be linked with him in the last year or so.”