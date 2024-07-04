Two big names set to be sacrificed at Barcelona this summer

It’s set to be another important summer transfer window for Barcelona, as the Catalan giants continue to try and get themselves back on their feet.

The club are still fighting against Financial Fair Play, due in no small part to the mess they were left in by the previous president, Josep Maria Bartmomeu, and his board.

Each time a transfer window comes around at the moment, it appears that Barca are having to scrimp and save, and go with the begging bowl to clubs asking for favourable terms in order to be able to make significant player purchases.

Raphinha and Ronald Araujo could leave Barcelona

With Real Madrid set to announce Kylian Mbappe, and Jude Bellingham having hit the ground running since joining the club 12 months ago, Barcelona need to make a splash in the marketplace in order for them to be considered as worthy challengers again domestically.

Not to mention that the club want to earn their stripes in the Champions League once more.

According to Sport, one of either Ronald Araujo or Raphinha is therefore likely to be sold this season, in order that the Catalans can land Nico Williams from Athletic Club.

It isn’t beyond the realms of possibility that both would be let go, particularly given that the outlet suggest the Uruguayan has an offer from Manchester United to join them.

Under normal circumstances neither player would be sacrificed, however, desperate times call for desperate measures.

A reminder that Nico Williams' release clause at Athletic Club is just €50 million ? pic.twitter.com/RJvINHF5Cx — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 20, 2024

Williams has been a clear target for the club for a while now, and if they want to land him – at a reported €50m – then it’s obvious that they have to make way in the wage bill.

What’s not clear at this stage is whether Williams himself is tempted by a move to Barcelona or to one of the many other clubs reported to be interested in his services.