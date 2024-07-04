West Ham frontrunners to sign 2023 Player of the Year

West Ham United have been busy in the transfer window this summer as they have already secured the signing of two players.

They have managed to sign Luis Guilherme from Palmeiras and free agent Wes Foderingham.

They are not going to stop any time soon as they are targeting more signings, with Wolves defender Max Kilman likely to be the next.

Hammers boss Julen Lopetegui wants to get reunited with his former centre-back Kilman and the talented defender could join his old manager at the London Stadium.

There is another player catching the attention of West Ham United and that is Celtic player Matt O’Riley.

HITC have reported that five Premier League teams have expressed interest in signing O’Riley from Celtic, including West Ham.

In order to release him, Celtic demand a club record sale of £30 million, which exceeds the £25 million they received in exchange for Jota.

Under Brendan Rodgers, O’Riley had one of the best seasons in Scottish Premiership history, netting 18 goals and dishing out 13 assists from central midfield.

West Ham need a new midfielder due to Paqueta uncertainty

The midfielder participated in 49 games and helped to set up 37 goals in the previous campaign.

O’Riley started his career with Fulham, but he only made five appearances in the first team squad there.

The club have expressed interest in signing him but Hammers are also in contention to win the race for his signature.