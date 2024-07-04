In their pursuit to overhaul the squad under new manager Julen Lopetegui this summer, West Ham United are targeting a move for a Manchester City player.

The Hammers are set to go through major changes this summer in terms of personnel and in terms of their over all look of the club.

The new manager is expected to change their football style and their philosophy with a more possession based approach expected, which is completely the opposite of former manager David Moyes deployed at the club.

In order to address a key issue of the squad, West Ham are considering signing Man City left-back Sergio Gomez, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The report mentions Gomez’s affordable price-tag of £12.7m seen as a deal maker for the Hammers.

Considering Sergio Gomez’s minutes from last season, it’s obvious that Pep Guardiola will not hesitate to allow him to depart the Premier League champions.

The full-back feels the need to play more regularly and at Man City, it looks highly unlikely.

The Man City boss has preferred to play centre-backs in the left-back position, which shows how far down the pecking order Gomez is.

At the moment, Josko Gvardiol has cemented his place in the team as the left-back, which surely makes it difficult for Gomez to break into the first team at the Etihad Stadium.

West Ham face competition to sign Sergio Gomez

The report mentions West Ham, Roma, AC Milan and Real Betis as the clubs interested in the services of the defender and they are willing to meet his price tag.

Lopetegui can convince the player to join him as the Spaniard’s football would suit the Man City left-back more, as compared to the former West Ham manager, with more emphasis given to passing and keeping the ball now.

Gomez would be signed as a potential replacement of Emerson Palmieri, who could be heading out of the club this summer.