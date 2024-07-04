Wolves accept £40 million offer from West Ham for Max Kilman

Wolves have reportedly accepted an improved offer from West Ham for defender Max Kilman.

The English centre-back has been subject to strong interest from the Hammers for several months. New manager Julen Lopetegui is believed to be a big fan of the 27-year-old and has been insisting the club continue to pursue a deal to sign him.

And although the Hammers’ opening offer, believed to be around £25 million, was quickly rejected by their Premier League rivals, an improved offer worth £40 million, according to Sky Sports News, has been accepted.

From here, the deal should move quickly, as according to journalist Fabrizio Romano, the Wolves captain already agreed personal terms with the London giants ‘weeks ago’.

Kilman’s proposed switch to the London Stadium means the Hammers are set to complete their third signing of the summer after goalkeeper Wes Foderingham joined on a free transfer from Sheffield United and exciting Brazilian winger Luis Palmeiras signed from Palmeiras in a deal worth a reported £25 million (Sky Sports).