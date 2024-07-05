After a tense few minutes, Argentina opened the scoring in their quarterfinal matchup against Ecuador in the 2024 Copa America. While the reigning FIFA World Cup champions have a lot of offensive power, a defensive player broke the scoreless deadlock.

Manchester United defender Lisandro Martínez scored off a corner kick set piece to give Argentina a 1-0 lead. After Ecuador played well to keep the score 0-0, the inability to defend a dead ball play resulted in the first goal of the contest.