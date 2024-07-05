Barcelona and Liverpool stars prove crucial for Uruguay during group stage, stat says

Uruguay was one of the dominant teams during this group stage at the 2024 Copa America. Marcelo Bielsa and his team won all three matches and secured a perfect nine points, but there were also players who displayed their quality talent.

WhoScored.com highlighted two players who have been pivotal players for Uruguay during the group stage of the Copa America. The first player that the statistical outlet spotlights is Liverpool standout Darwin Núñez.

According to WhoScored.com, Núñez has completed more successful dribbles (10) than any other player at the 2024 Copa América so far.

Meanwhile, the other Uruguayan teammate who’s turning heads during this group stage is Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo. The statistical platform highlights Araujo as the highest-rated center-back (7.73) in the Copa America group stage.

Uruguay will need these two players to be at their best as La Celeste faces Brazil in the quarterfinal matchup. If their two stars cannot provide a great performance, Uruguay will face a tough battle. On the positive side, Brazil has had its issues in this tournament.

  1. What the writer conveniently did not disclose is that WhoScored.com also highlighted that Darwin Nunez is the top attacker who missed the most clear-cut chances in the Copa America.

