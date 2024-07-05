Video: Aston Villa star breathes sigh of relief as Ecuador misses crucial penalty kick

Ecuador received a golden opportunity to level the scoring 1-1 against Argentina, as La Tri was awarded a penalty kick. Aston Villa star Emiliano Martínez went one-on-one with Ecuador captain Enner Valencia, who stepped into the box to take the shot.

Valencia would beat Martínez as the Argentine goalkeeper went the wrong way. The reigning Copa America champions had luck on their side as Valencia’s shot would hit the post, and there was no second chance opportunity for Ecuador as Argentina kept their 1-0 advantage.

