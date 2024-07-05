In a tense first half of their Copa America 2024 quarterfinal against Ecuador, Argentina broke the deadlock. Despite their potent offense, a defender put them ahead.

Manchester United’s Lisandro Martínez scored from a corner kick, giving Argentina a 1-0 lead. Ecuador had managed to keep the game scoreless until then, but their inability to defend the set piece allowed Argentina to take the lead.

Additionally, the Red Devils defender made a little history, finding the back of the net in the first 45 minutes. OptaJavier pointed out on X that Martínez became the first Argentine defender to score in the Copa América since Víctor Cuesta’s goal against Bolivia during the group stage of the 2016 edition, which was also held in the United States.

1 – Lisandro Martínez es el primer defensor que anota para Argentina ?? por CONMEBOL Copa América desde Víctor Cuesta contra Bolivia en la fase de grupos de la edición 2016, también en Estados Unidos. Escenario. pic.twitter.com/TF9TCQ5oHv — OptaJavier (@OptaJavier) July 5, 2024

Martínez will look to carry this positive momentum into the semifinals. Argentina was pushed to the brink of elimination when their contest went to penalty kicks. However, they advanced and will face either Venezuela or Canada with a ticket to the final on the line.