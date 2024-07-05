6ft 3in ace to undergo Leicester City medical today

According to sources in Italy, Premier League club Leicester City are close to signing Caleb Okoli, Atalanta defender who was on loan at Frosinone during the previous season.

The 22-year-old central defender Okoli has been with Atalanta since his youth career.

Okoli has been an important member of Atalanta’s defensive line up.

He is renowned for his strong defensive abilities and aerial power.

Before finalising the transfer, Leicester have scheduled the defender’s medical, according to the Italian publication Tutto Mercato.

Okoli, who attended the Vincenza and Atalanta Academies, played 37 games in all competitions while on loan at Frosinone during the previous season.

The Championship winners are looking at their options in the transfer market since the arrival of new manager Steve Cooper at the club.

Caleb Okoli is heading to Leicester City from Atalanta.
Leicester City are preparing for life in Premier League

Cooper replaced Enzo Maresca, who joined Chelsea after leading the Foxes to the Championship title last season.

Frosinone were relegated from Serie A after finishing in 18th place in the 2023–24 season, despite the fact that the defender made an impression during his season-long loan.

His transfer to Leicester City represents a pivotal moment in his career as he is about to join the most competitive league in the world.

