Alan Shearer wants England boss Gareth Southgate to drop two players

England are getting ready to face Switzerland in the Euro 2024 quarterfinal.

The Three Lions overcame Slovakia in the Round of 16, albeit after a scare but thanks to goals from Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane, England have made it to the final eight of the competition.

Their performances have not been up to the standards expected from the world class England players.

However, they have managed to get results in their favour so far.

Against Switzerland, they will come up against a competitive side who knocked out defending champions Italy in the previous round.

England’s performances and selection have come under scrutiny this summer with Southgate being the subject of conversation.

Former England striker and football pundit Alan Shearer has now joined the discussion about the England team and he wants Southgate to make two changes for their quarterfinal clash.

Shearer wants Anthony Gordon and Cole Palmer to start over Phil Foden and Bukayo Saka.

He told Betfair, as reported by Metro:

‘I can see what Gareth Southgate is trying to do, but I would much prefer if we were more balanced on the left hand side, hence me wanting Anthony Gordon on that side because I don’t think the Phil Foden thing has worked there.

‘I understand they are unbalanced because of Kieran Trippier having to play at left-back, he’s going to have to change again because Guehi is suspended.

‘Whether he thinks it is right then to change the system we don’t know. I would be surprised if he did.

‘I think Phil Foden has been unlucky, he hasn’t looked comfortable in the system England want to play. That left hand side hasn’t looked right, we haven’t got in behind anywhere near enough on that side.

‘His game is he wants to come inside and someone comes on the overlap. That’s been difficult for England to do with the lack of a left footer in Trippier. So, he has been unlucky.

‘But he is going to have to make changes because they haven’t played well. I know they’ve won and they’ve got through but they were lucky.

‘England got lucky the other night, they are into the quarter-finals, they haven’t played well. That has to be a positive because I’m sure that things can only get better.’

There has been a lot of speculation in the media about what Southgate is going to do in the upcoming match.

England boss does not know his best XI

He has made a lot of changes in the midfield with Trent Alexander-Arnold starting the tournament then losing his place to Conor Gallagher, who eventually lost his place to Kobbie Mainoo.

It remains to be seen if the latest reports of Southgate deploying a back three in the defense are true or not.

Now as the tournament is about to reach the business end, there is no room for error and England would have to be at their best if they are to beat this disciplined Swiss side.