The Arne Slot era at Liverpool is underway as the Dutch coach sat in front of the press on Friday with the new Reds boss unveiling one of the big reasons he decided to accept the job at Anfield.

The former Feyenoord coach has huge shoes to fill at Liverpool as he is the first new boss at Anfield for nine years following the very successful reign of his predecessor Jurgen Klopp.

The German coach decided to bring his time at the Premier League giants to an end last season but has left the Merseyside outfit in a very good place for Slot to take over.

Speaking at his first press conference as Liverpool coach on Friday, the Dutchman revealed that this was one of the reasons why he decided to accept the job despite having to follow one of the club’s greatest-ever managers.

“Big shoes to fill but also I inherited a squad that has a winning culture and one of the reasons to come here is that I do feel we have a real good squad,” Slot said via Paul Gorst.

“As a manager, you want to work with good players to win something. Past has shown that here.”

Can Arne Slot take the current Liverpool squad to the next level?

There were major changes at Liverpool last summer which saw the Reds’ entire midfield undergo an overhaul. This brought great results for most of the campaign as Klopp’s side challenged on all fronts but that fell off around March, resulting in the team winning only the Carabao Cup.

There is a lot of potential in the squad Klopp has left behind and many will be wondering if Slot can bring the best out of them.

Liverpool only need one or two additions this summer and the Dutch coach will be happy with what he already has at Anfield. With the 45-year-old having a similar style to his Reds predecessor, the transition should not be too complicated for the team and it could result in the Merseyside outfit mounting another title challenge during the 2024/25 campaign.