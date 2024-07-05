Arne Slot admits “it’s clear” what Liverpool have to do when asked about new signings

Arne Slot faced the press for the first time as Liverpool boss on Friday and the Dutch coach has addressed his plans for the Reds’ squad ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

The former Feyenoord boss has taken over a very strong group of players from Jurgen Klopp, one which finished third in the Premier League last season and went deep in all of the cup competitions.

The current Liverpool squad does not need much added to it and speaking at a press conference on Friday, Slot was asked about the Merseyside outfit’s transfer plans.

“I don’t have specific numbers. It’s clear we’ve inherited a good team. Important to work with them on a daily basis and get the best out of them,” the new Liverpool coach said via James Pearce.

Slot will want to get the best out of the players he already has but Liverpool may be in need of a second goalkeeper, a centre-back and a winger before the transfer window shuts. It remains to be seen who the Premier League giants make a move for as everything is quiet at Anfield while the Euros and Copa America continue to be contested.

Who have Liverpool been linked with?

Last week was the only interesting period of the transfer window so far regarding Liverpool as the Reds were linked with a move for Newcastle’s Anthony Gordon as the Magpies tried to sell players to comply with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability regulations.

According to the BBC, Liverpool turned down Newcastle’s proposal which included Gordon as the Tyneside outfit wanted Jarell Quansah to move the other way in return.

The England star would have been an interesting signing for the Reds as they continue to plan their squad ahead of the 2024/25 campaign getting underway next month.