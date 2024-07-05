Arsenal agree contract terms until 2029 with €50m defender who shun at Euro 2024

Arsenal have agreed contract terms with Bologna’s Riccardo Calafiori ahead of a potential summer move with the two clubs yet to agree on a transfer fee for the 22-year-old.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Italian defender and Arsenal have agreed a deal until 2029 as the two clubs continue to discuss a transfer fee for the player. Bologna want around €50m for the centre-back as FC Basel will receive 50% of the sale over €4.5m.

The transfer is moving in the right direction but nothing is close to being sealed yet.

Mikel Arteta wants to add another centre-back to his squad and Calafiori is a great option to partner William Saliba for the 2024/25 campaign. The French star formed a brilliant partnership with Gabriel last season but with the Bologna star arriving at the Emirates, that will now give the Gunners great options as they look to challenge Man City once again.

It would be very harsh for the Brazilian to lose his place at the heart of the Arsenal defence, however, the chance to sign Calafiori seems too good to pass up for the North London outfit.

Why do Arsenal want Bologna’s Riccardo Calafiori?

It is not hard to see why Arsenal want Calafiori as the Italian star is one of the brightest young defenders in Europe at present. The 22-year-old was outstanding at Euro 2024 across Italy’s four games and the Gunners are moving before any other clubs make serious moves for the player.

Calafiori can play in either centre-back position as well as left-back, which will be a useful tool for Arteta to have. The Italy international was crucial to Bologna’s success last season as he featured in 30 Serie A matches, scoring two goals and assisting a further five as the Rossoblu secured qualification for this season’s Champions League.

Arsenal have made a huge step in their attempt to sign Calafiori and it looks like the transfer will happen, however, an agreement will need to be reached with Bologna over a fee for the young defender.