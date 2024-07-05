Nico Williams has been linked with a move to the Premier League this summer and the Athletic Club Bilbao winger is a target for clubs like Arsenal, Chelsea and Barcelona.

According to a report from Football London, Barcelona are frontrunners to secure his signature and it will be interesting to see if Arsenal and Chelsea decide to come forward with an offer to sign the 21-year-old in the coming weeks.

The English clubs will probably have more financial resources compared to Barcelona and it remains to be seen whether they can win the race for his signature.

The opportunity to continue in Spain and join one of the biggest clubs in the world could be an attractive proposition for the player and Barcelona will be an attractive destination for him as well.

Nico Williams might fancy Premier League switch

Competing in the Premier League can be hard to turn down for any player. It will be interesting to see what the 21-year-old winger decides. Arsenal need more quality in the wide areas so that they can rotate players like Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli. Williams has had an impressive campaign with Athletic Club Bilbao and he scored eight goals and picked up 19 assists in all competitions last season.

Similarly, Chelsea need more quality in the wide areas as well. Players like Noni Madueke and Mykhailo Mudryk have been quite underwhelming and the Blues must look to bring in an upgrade if they are serious about competing for major trophies.

The winger has £46.5 million release clause in his contract and it remains to be seen whether Chelsea or Arsenal are prepared to trigger his exit clause in the coming weeks. The 21-year-old has the tools to develop into a top class Premier League attacker and he could transform the London clubs going forward.