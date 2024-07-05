Girona defender Miguel Gutierrez has been linked with a move away from the club this summer and clubs like Arsenal are keen on securing his signature.

The Gunners will compete with Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund for his signature. The 22-year-old has been quite impressive in La Liga this past season and a report from Fichajes claims that Arsenal are keen on securing his signature this summer.

They need to bring in a quality left-back this summer and Gutierrez should prove to be a quality acquisition. The defender has a €35 million release clause in his contract and it will be interesting to see if Arsenal are willing to pay up.

He has been linked with a return to his former club Real Madrid as well. They have a €8 million buyback option in his contract and it will be interesting to see if the Spanish giants decide to bring him back to the club. They could use more defensive depth as well.

Miguel Gutierrez might fancy Arsenal switch

Gutierrez will be hoping to compete at the highest level and the opportunity to join clubs like Arsenal will be quite attractive for him. The Gunners have been pushing for the league title for the last two seasons and they are competing in the UEFA Champions League as well. They could provide Gutierrez with the platform to compete for major trophies.

The reported asking price seems quite reasonable for a player of his potential. He has shown his quality in La Liga and he is certainly good enough for the Premier League as well. The defender will be hoping to hit the ground running in English football if the move goes through.

Nuno Tavares and Kieran Tierney are expected to be sold this summer and Gutierrez could be the ideal replacement. It remains to be seen whether the two clubs can finalise an agreement in the coming weeks.