Exclusive: Arsenal place €14m price tag on defender with 24-year-old open to exit

Arsenal are ready to part ways with defender Nuno Tavares this summer with talks having already started with several European clubs.

Mikel Arteta has no plans for the Portuguese star ahead of the 2024/25 campaign and the Gunners are ready to accept offers between €12m/€14m for the 24-year-old during the current transfer window.

Sources have told CaughtOffside that Lazio and Ajax have started talks to sign Tavares, but nothing is close to being concluded. The Serie A side are in no rush to sign the Arsenal star as they also have alternative targets for the left-back role in their team.

As for Ajax, the Dutch giants are currently in talks with players’ agents regarding a summer transfer, while there is also interest from English and Portuguese clubs.

Tavarez is open to leaving Arsenal ahead of the 2024/25 campaign despite having a contract at the Emirates until 2025, as the 24-year-old knows his game time will be limited at the Premier League giants.

Arsenal and Nuno Tavares set to part ways

Tavares has been with Arsenal since 2021 having made the £8m move from Benfica after impressing at the Portuguese club. However, his time in North London has been underwhelming and has not worked out for either side.

The 24-year-old has only played 28 matches for Arsenal during the last three years with the full-back producing one goal and two assists for the Gunners.

The left-back has not been in Arteta’s plans for a while now as he spent the last two seasons on loan with Marseille and Nottingham Forest. It remains to be seen if the Premier League club make a move to sign Tavares permanently this summer as his future will become clearer over the coming weeks.