Arsenal set to offer £47 million for Chelsea and Real Madrid-linked player

Arsenal are interested in signing the Italian international defender Riccardo Calafiori from Bologna.

The 22-year-old has established himself as one of the finest young defensive prospects in European football and his performances have attracted the attention of Arsenal, Chelsea and Real Madrid.

According to a report from Corriere di Bologna, Arsenal are now set to submit a £47 million offer for the defender, and they are the front runners to secure his signature.

Arsenal have a talented squad at their disposal and they are looking to improve further so that they can win major trophies in the coming seasons. The 22-year-old defender will help them tighten up defensively and he could form a solid partnership with William Saliba at the back. Arsenal were already quite impressive defensively last season and the arrival of the Italian international will help them improve further.

Riccardo Calafiori would be a superb addition

Calafiori is versatile enough to operate as the central defender as well as a left-back. He will be a long-term prospect for the Gunners and he could develop into a world-class performer for them. The defender certainly has the attributes to develop into a reliable performer in the Premier League and he could justify the £47 million investment in the coming seasons.

Chelsea and Real Madrid have been linked with a move for the player as well and it will be interesting to see if they decide to make a move for him in the coming weeks. Chelsea need to bring in a quality central defender, especially after the departure of Thiago Silva. The 22-year-old certainly fits the profile and he would be a quality acquisition. On the other hand, Real Madrid need defensive depth as well. They struggled defensively last season because of injury problems at the back and adding another quality central defender would be a wise decision.