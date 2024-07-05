Arsenal start talks to sign defender, they lead rivals Chelsea in the race

In the race for Bologna and Italy defender Riccardo Calafiori, Arsenal have leapfrogged Premier League rivals Chelsea.

After an incredible Serie A season, 22-year-old Calafiori gained international attention this summer.

He represented Italy admirably at Euro 2024 until his team’s shocking exit in the round of 16.

Having already signed Spanish goalkeeper David Raya in a permanent move this summer following his successful loan spell last season, the Gunners are looking to make their second signing.

A new defensive addition is being eyed by Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and the Italian defender could be that player, with the Premier League club starting talks with Bologna over his signature.

The transfer news specialist Fabrizio Romano reported on his X account that the Gunners have received the green light from the Italian defender and they are now in contact with his club Bologna.

“After Riccardo Calafiori’s green light to move and contract, Arsenal have made direct contact with Bologna,” wrote Romano.

“Talks between clubs have started. No issues on Calafiori’s contract terms, up to the clubs now. Arsenal currently ahead, no bid from Chelsea so far.”

The left-footed defender is being watched by some of the biggest clubs in the world this summer.

Italian giants Juventus are also keen to sign him but the Gunners are currently leading the race.

He would be a valuable addition to the Arsenal defense that conceded the least goals in the Premier League last season.

Arsenal can add more quality to an already world class defense

It would not be wrong to say that the Gunners had the best central defensive partnership in the league in 2023-24 season with William Saliba and Gabriel commanding their back line.

The left-footed Italian is perhaps being signed to play as a left-back by Arteta, which would mean Oleksandr Zinchenko might fall down further in the pecking order.

Calafiori’s ability to play as a centre-back as well as a left-back would provide the Gunners manager another option in the defensive positions.