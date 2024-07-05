Centre-back has told his agent he only wants Man United move this summer

Manchester United are looking to sign a new defender in the summer transfer window.

Following the departure of Raphael Varane from Old Trafford, the Red Devils are eyeing a move for a new central defender.

The club’s only reliable and first choice centre-back is Lisandro Martinez and they are looking to sign a player who can partner the Argentina international next season.

Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano has provided the latest update on Man United’s pursuit of Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt.

The Dutch centre-back played under the leadership of Man United manager Erik ten Hag at Ajax and now he is keen to reunite with his former manager.

Romano said on his Playback channel:

“Matthijs de Ligt has told his agent, Rafaela Pimenta, already one week ago that the only club allowed to be in negotiations with him, with his camp, with his agent, is Manchester United. Matthijs de Ligt wants to give priority to Manchester United and he wants to go to Manchester United as at Bayer, he is not a regular starter. With the Dutch national team, he is not a regular starter and de Ligt wants to play on a regular basis.

“De Ligt wants to find a top club where he can be trusted 100%. De Ligt knows that, at Manchester United, there is Erik ten Hag, who has been in communication with De Ligt. Also, let me tell you this, because Ten Hag has been in direct communication with Joshua Zirkzee and in direct communication also with the Matthijs de Ligt.”

As Romano has reported, direct communication between de Ligt and ten Hag shows how serious the Red Devils are about signing the Dutch centre-back.

Man United need a solid addition in defense

The need for a new centre-back is evident as Man United with Jonny Evans and Harry Maguire struggled for form last season and those two failed to provide stability to the shaky Man United defense.

The Red Devils conceded 58 goals in the Premier League last season, ending the season with a negative goal difference.

Meanwhile, Arsenal had the best defensive record in the league with only 29 goals conceded, which shows that a new, solid defensive player is needed in the back line at Old Trafford and the Bayern Munich centre-back could be the one.