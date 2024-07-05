Chelsea accept demand for South American prodigy, £14m move set for completion

Chelsea are set to sign the highly talented Boca Juniors defender Aaron Anselmino.

According to a report from TYC Sports, Chelsea will sign the player permanently this summer and loan him back to the Argentine club for another year.

Boca Juniors want the player to be a part of their squad until December and Chelsea have now accepted their demands.

The defender is expected to sign a six-year contract with the Premier League club and Chelsea will pay a fee of around $18 million (£14m).

The 19-year-old defender is highly rated in South America and he has a bright future ahead of himself. He could develop into a top performer for club and country in the coming seasons, and it is no surprise that a club like Chelsea are keen on securing his signature. The Blues need to bring in quality reinforcements and Anselmino is a future prospect who could develop into a key performer for them.

Aaron Anselmino would be a future investment

The Argentine defender has the potential to succeed at top clubs and he will look to establish himself as an indispensable asset for Chelsea in the coming seasons. The reported fee seems quite reasonable for a player of his potential, and he could prove to be a bargain in the long term.

Chelsea needed to sign a quality central defender, especially after the departure of Thiago Silva on a free transfer. Although Anselmino will not come in immediately, he could be a useful option for the Blues during the second half of next season.

The Argentine defender might have struggled for regular game time in the Premier League right away and staying at Boca Juniors could be ideal for him. He can continue his development with the regular football and then ease into life in the Premier League in the coming months.