Chelsea star admits he is ‘pushing’ £49m-rated star to sign for the club

Athletic Club Bilbao winger Nico Williams has been linked with a move away from the Spanish club this summer.

He has been linked with a number of European clubs and Chelsea are reportedly keen on securing his signature. Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella has now revealed in an interview with Spanish publication SPORT that he is pushing the 21-year-old attacker to join Chelsea this summer.

Cucurella said: “He is a great player, he is bringing out all his potential, it is a source of pride that he is on our team, that he is our teammate and with players like him everything is easier. “It would be a great signing, but it all depends on his opinion. I’m pushing him to sign for Chelsea. In the end, it all depends on him. He’s very young, with a lot of experience, and I think he’ll be a great player.”

Williams has a £49 million release clause in his contract and it will be interesting to see if Chelsea are willing to pay up. He could prove to be a quality acquisition for them. The Blues need to bring in attacking reinforcements this summer and signing a versatile attacker like Williams would be ideal for them. He can play anywhere across the front three and he will add pace, flair and goals to the Chelsea attack. He produced eight goals and 19 assists in all competitions for the La Liga outfit last season and he has been quite impressive in the European Championships with Spain as well.

Nico Williams might fancy Chelsea switch

The opportunity to move to the Premier League could be an exciting one for the young attacker and he will hope that Chelsea can secure an agreement with the Spanish outfit. Meanwhile, Barcelona are keen on the player as well, and they will be an attractive destination for Williams as well. It remains to be seen where he ends up eventually.

Chelsea will have to improve their attacking unit if they are serious about competing for trophies and securing Champions League qualification next season. They were overly dependent on Cole Palmer last season and the England international needs more support in the attack.