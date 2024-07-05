Chelsea like 27-year-old Premier League winger who scored four goals in 2023-24

New Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca is busy in the transfer market this summer as he aims to take the Blues back to the top of English football.

After finishing sixth in the Premier League last season, the west Londoners are determined to improve on that and with the arrival of a new manager and fresh faces at the club, they are hoping to change their fortunes.

They have already sealed the signings of Tosin Adarabioyo and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall in order to address their defensive and midfield issues.

Now, they are looking to add wide options to the squad, despite having the likes of Cole Palmer, Raheem Sterling, Noni Madueke and Mykhailo Mudryk already at the club.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Chelsea like Brighton winger Kaoru Mitoma.

The 27-year-old has attracted interest from the biggest Premier League clubs for his outstanding performances.

Last season, he suffered injury issues and only appeared in 19 Premier League matches for Brighton.

He scored three goals and provided four assists during that period.

Jacobs told the London Is Blue podcast: “I’m told that Kaoru Mitoma is liked [by Chelsea].”

The Japan international is known for his pace and dribbling skills. His ability to play on both the flanks is a huge asset for the Seagulls.

After losing out on signing Michael Olise from Crystal Palace, the Blues could target a move for the Premier League winger.

Chelsea are targeting a wide player this summer

As per The Athletic, Chelsea dropped out of the race to sign Olise this summer as the finances involved in the deal did not make sense for them.

The fact that they were interested in signing Olise and they like Mitoma shows that the management at Stamford Bridge feels there is a need for a wide player at the club.

The club hierarchy is active again in bringing new players to the club and just like they supported former manager Mauricio Pochettino in the transfer market, they are doing exactly the same with Maresca this summer.