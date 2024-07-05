Cristiano Ronaldo stat vs France highlights the superstar’s lack of impact at Euro 2024

Cristiano Ronaldo had the fewest touches of any player on the pitch in Portugal’s quarter-final clash with France which highlights once again the superstar’s lack of impact at Euro 2024.

The Al-Nassr star’s role in the Portugal team was questioned heading into the tournament in Germany as many feel that the 39-year-old is not at the level anymore and that Liverpool’s Diogo Jota should be starting up front in Roberto Martinez’s side.

The former Everton boss has decided to play the veteran star in every game at the Euros so far and Ronaldo has yet to score at the tournament and in fact, has hampered his team.

The superstar missed a penalty in the Round of 16 against Slovenia and had multiple failed attempts from free kicks, which he was criticised by many in the aftermath of Portugal advancing.

Ronaldo’s lack of impact was evident again on Friday night as the striker had the fewest touches of anyone on the pitch against France with just 11 states the BBC.

Martinez will have another decision to make regarding the superstar at some point in the second half but he is very likely to allow the Al-Nassr man to play the entire game in Hamburg.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s struggles for Portugal are not the player’s fault

Ronaldo’s struggles at Euro 2024 are not his fault as he simply is not good enough for this level anymore and should not be starting at the tournament at the age of 39. The Portugal captain will always believe he can have an impact given the legendary career he has had but it is up to his manager to protect him.

Martinez has shown to be a weak manager in the past with his handling of Eden Hazard while coach of the Belgium national team and that has been evident again in Germany.

It could be a decision that blows up in the Portugal coach’s face, especially if Ronaldo replicates his first-half performance throughout the rest of the tournament.