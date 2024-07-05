Dani Carvajal shows 100% IQ as he gets sent off for a tactical foul on Musiala

Spain clinched a dramatic victory over Germany with a 119th-minute goal to advance to the semi-finals of Euro 2024.
Dani Olmo initially gave Spain the lead early in the second half, but Germany equalised in the 89th minute with a goal from Bayer Leverkusen attacker Florian Wirtz.
Wirtz, known for his clutch performances, once again delivered for his team, making it 1-1.
The match saw intense attacks from both sides, but neither could break the deadlock until the final moments.
Until the 119th minute, when Mikel Merino pounced on a cross from Olmo, heading it past the German keeper to secure the win for Spain.
With just a few minutes left to play, Germany pushed everyone forward in a desperate attempt to find another equaliser.
During one of these attacks, Jamal Musiala, who had been outstanding throughout the game, was brought down by Dani Carvajal in a tactical foul.
Carvajal received a second yellow card and was sent off, but his strategic decision prevented a potential goal and was seen as a genius move, considering he would have missed the next game due to suspension anyway.
Spain now advance to the semi-finals, while Germany exits the tournament in a heart-breaking fashion.
Dani Carvajal with a huge tactical foul to stop Musiala in the very last minute of extra time.
He would have missed the next game anyway… ? pic.twitter.com/ZdZVlxf2MH
— Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) July 5, 2024