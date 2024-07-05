Video: Manchester City target Dani Olmo puts Spain ahead with a fine finish against Germany

Dani Olmo has given Spain the lead with a brilliant first-team finish past the Germany goalkeeper.

It’s a brilliant move startet from the back. The ball is passed forward to the right to Lamine Yamal.

Yamal holds the ball, taking his time in possession before playing a low pass towards the arriving Olmo.

The RB Leipzig attacker fires in a first-time shot into the bottom-left corner to put Spain ahead.

What an impact from the 26-year-old!

Watch the goal below: