Video: Manchester City target Dani Olmo puts Spain ahead with a fine finish against Germany

Dani Olmo has given Spain the lead with a brilliant first-team finish past the Germany goalkeeper.
It’s a brilliant move startet from the back. The ball is passed forward to the right to Lamine Yamal.
Yamal holds the ball, taking his time in possession before playing a low pass towards the arriving Olmo.
The RB Leipzig attacker fires in a first-time shot into the bottom-left corner to put Spain ahead.
What an impact from the 26-year-old!
Watch the goal below:
Dani Olmo gives Spain the lead! ??
And it's another assist for starboy Lamine Yamal… ?#Euro2024 | #ESPGER pic.twitter.com/ThFR1cqtXx
— ITV Football (@itvfootball) July 5, 2024