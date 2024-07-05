Video: “You’re going home” – England and Germany fans clash following hosts Euro 2024 elimination

Germany were eliminated from Euro 2024 on Friday following a 2-1 defeat to Spain in extra time and some of the host nations fans clashed with England supporters following the defeat.

Videos have emerged on social media of a small group of fans from each nation having a minor scuffle on the streets as Three Lions fans chanted “you’re going home” to the Germans.

Germany fans didn’t like the disrespect and it resulted in the two groups coming together with nobody getting hurt.

It is not fully clear what started the flight but the chanting seems the most likely reason going off of the footage. There have been several clashes between fans so far at Euro 2024, with UEFA also handing out several fines for other supporter-related reasons.

England and Germany fans clash after Euro 2024 elimination

