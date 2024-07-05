England international talking to teammates about Liverpool move this summer

Liverpool have not started their transfer business yet but they are expected to back new manager Arne Slot this summer.

The Dutch manager has joined the club following the departure of Jurgen Klopp from Anfield.

He will now be given the opportunity to bring the players he likes and mould the team according to his playing style.

One player who has been heavily linked with a move to the Reds is Newcastle United and England winger Anthony Gordon.

The former Everton player is currently away on international duty with the Three Lions and he is expected to play some part in England’s quarterfinal clash against Switzerland.

However, according to a report in the Telegraph, his head is turned by interest from Liverpool and he is already talking to his England teammates about a move to Anfield at Euro 2024.

The player is keen to make a move to Liverpool and he is discussing it with his England teammates.

The Magpies have made it clear that Gordon is not for sale, since the Toon Army have already balanced their finances through the sales of Yankuba Minteh and Elliot Anderson.

They are in no desperate need to sell the players and they want Gordon to be a part of their future as they consider him one of their key players along with Alexander Isak and Bruno Guimaraes.

Liverpool will have to dig deep to sign Gordon

The Reds have shown that they have serious interest in the player and that is why they have gone public with their interest in the left-winger.

A deal with Newcastle United might be difficult to reach as they would either demand a hefty amount or a key player in a swap deal.

It remains to be seen what plan the Premier League giants come up with in order to bring Gordon to Anfield but the player is keen on a move and he is talking to his teammates about it.