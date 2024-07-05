Arsenal defender Nuno Tavares has been linked with a move away from the club this summer and Italian outfit Lazio are keen on securing his signature.

According to Calciomercato, they have already made enquiries for the 24-year-old defender and it remains to be seen whether they can secure an agreement with Arsenal.

The Italian outfit are hoping to sign the player on loan. However, it seems unlikely that Arsenal will sanction another loan move for the defender this summer. His contract expires in a year and he will be a free agent in 2025. This is Arsenal’s final opportunity to recoup some money for him, and they are unlikely to let him leave on loan unless there is an agreement over a fee in place.

Nuno Tavares could be a value for money addition

Tavares could prove to be a useful acquisition for Lazio next season and he can operate as a left-back as well as a wingback. He was on loan at Marseille and Nottingham Forest in the last two seasons, and he will be hoping to sort out his permanent future and focus on his football once again. He is unlikely to get regular opportunities at Arsenal any time soon and leaving the club permanently would be ideal for all parties. Arsenal will be able to recoup a nominal amount of money for him this summer and the player would be able to secure a fresh start as well.

The defender is young enough to improve with regular game time and he could develop into a key player for Lazio in the coming seasons. The defender has made just 21 appearances for Arsenal since joining them in 2021 and he will be desperate to sort out his future this summer. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops over the next few weeks.