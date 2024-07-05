Euro 2024 star personally contacted by Liverpool boss Arne Slot over Anfield move

With new head coach Arne Slot getting ready to bring in fellow countryman Jeremie Frimpong, Liverpool are reportedly getting closer to landing their first summer transfer signing.

Slot is looking for new signings to improve the overall level of the squad and bring players that would his style of football.

The Reds finished third in the Premier League last season and failed to win the Europa League.

Their form in the last few months under former manager Jurgen Klopp showed that new additions are needed in the squad in all positions.

The new Liverpool manager’s first signing could be his compatriot, who won the Bundesliga title with Bayer Leverkusen last season.

Slot is currently in close contact with Jeremie Frimpong over a possible move to Anfield, according to BILD.

This summer, the wing-back might be leaving Bayer Levekusen for a reported €40 million (£35 million).

In the 2023–24 season, the 23-year-old was one of Xabi Alonso’s best players, helping Leverkusen to an undefeated domestic campaign with the Dutch international scoring 14 goals and providing seven assists.

Given that Leverkusen have only set a £35 million price tag for the star and that Slot knows his compatriot, signing the player should not prove to be too difficult.

Slot has apparently been in direct communication with the 23-year-old.

The Liverpool manager is in Germany to see the Netherlands advance to the quarterfinals of the Euros and his presence there could help the Reds secure their first summer signing.

Leverkusen player will give Liverpool a new attacking outlet

Frimpong would provide Liverpool with an attacking presence on the right-hand side and his output for a wing-back is highly impressive.

To target Frimpong shows that the new Liverpool manager is looking to make the team more attacking in their approach.

It remains to be seen how the Reds boss will fit the player in his starting line up as the right side of his line up is occupied by both Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold.