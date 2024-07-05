Germany have been knocking on Spain doors for the latter part of the second half and they have finally found their equaliser in the last minute of normal time.

Mittelstadt has the ball on the left, and he puts in a cross towards the back post.

Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich rises high to flick it back to Wirtz with his head. And the Bayer Leverkusen man made no mistake to fire it in off the left post.

The goal has been coming for Germany. They have been on top of Spain for the majority part of the second half.

Can they go on to find the winner from here?

Watch the goal below: