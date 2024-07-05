Fulham are leading the race for Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay with Newcastle, West Ham and Southampton also interested according to reports.

United are set for a busy summer, and a number of players are expected to be moved on, including the likes of Mason Greenwood, Jadon Sancho and Casemiro as they look to raise funds and free up space in the squad.

McTominay has seen his game time at Old Trafford lessen following the emergence of Kobbie Mainoo, and he was the subject of interest from West Ham last summer, but ended up staying at United.

Fulham lead the race for McTominay

The 27-year-old has made 352 appearances for the Red Devils, but is thought to be one of the players the club are happy to sell this summer.

The Scotland international has popped up with a number of important late goals for United, including an injury time double against Brentford and both goals in the win against Chelsea last season.

McTominay scored ten goals in 43 appearances in all competitions last summer, but is out of contract in 2025, with United running the risk of losing him on a free if they opt against selling the Scot this summer.

Manchester World report that four Premier League clubs are interested in the midfielder’s services with Fulham believed to be leading the way, with Newcastle, West Ham and newly promoted Southampton also interested.

The report adds that Fulham are leading the way for McTominay with Marco Silva keen on pairing him with former team-mate Andreas Pereira at Craven Cottage, and a bid is expected soon.

West Ham had an offer rejected last summer, and Manchester World adds their interest is believed to have cooled.

Following Scotland’s early elimination from Euro 2024, McTominay is expected to play a full part in United’s pre-season tour of America.

United are targeting moves for Matthijs de Ligt and Joshua Zirkzee, whilst they also have interest in Manuel Ugarte and Jarrad Branthwaite.