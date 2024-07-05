Several France players were seen hyping up Ousmane Dembele as he collected his Man of the Match award for his performance against Portugal.

France were perfect from the spot as they beat Portugal 5-3 on penalties to set up a semi final against Spain.

It was an even game with Portugal arguably having the better of the chances with France happy to sit back for a lot of the game.

The French haven’t been at their best in Germany and become the first side in Euros history to reach the semi finals without scoring a goal in open play at the tournament.

However, despite flattering to deceive, they are very hard to beat and once again find themselves in the latter stages of a tournament.

Dembele entered the action after 67 minutes replacing Antoine Griezmann and looked a threat for France, and also scored his spot kick.

He was named Man of the Match and as he was picking up the award after the game a number of his team mates were gathered round him hyping him up and shouting whilst Marcus Thuram poured water in the award which Dembele drunk.

I’m not sure many Man of the Match awards have been picked up in this way before, but it certainly added an element of fun to proceedings with the French players understandably in good spirits.

Watch Dembele’s team-mates hype him up