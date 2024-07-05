Gareth Southgate labels outcome of UEFA investigation into England star a “common-sense decision”

Gareth Southgate has labelled UEFA’s decision to not hand Jude Bellingham a ban as common sense after the England star was under investigation for a gesture he made against Slovakia in the Round of 16 at Euro 2024.

Following his last-minute equaliser, the midfielder made an obscene gesture towards the Slovakia bench and that was deemed unacceptable by UEFA who launched an investigation into the Real Madrid talent.

The outcome of the investigation was revealed on Friday ahead of England’s quarter-final clash with Switzerland and it has been decided that Bellingham will receive a one-match ban, but it won’t apply unless there is another incident inside the next year, reports Sky News.

Speaking about this decision at a press conference on Friday, England coach Gareth Southgate has labelled it as common sense as the Three Lions boss will be relieved to have one of his main men available for the quarter-finals.

Bellingham has not been at his best so far at Euro 2024 but the 21-year-old was the hero when his country needed him most against Slovakia.

Gareth Southgate comments on Jude Bellingham outcome

Speaking ahead of England’s match with Switzerland on Saturday, Southgate has said that UEFA’s decision to not ban Bellingham was the right one and labelled it a “common-sense decision.”

“It was a common-sense decision,” the Three Lions coach said via Sky Sports.

“When you score a goal of the quality he did, at the moment he did, at the age that he is; you are going to have an incredible rush of adrenaline.

“There was no intent other than communication with his family. From our perspective, it was a sensible outcome.”